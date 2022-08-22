Japan Tour Diary: Day 9 – Reset In Tokyo

The Ireland squad are back in Tokyo as they kick off week two of their historic summer tour of Japan.

In today’s tour diary, we hear from Aoife Doyle and Linda Djougang about rest and training following the win in sweltering Shizuoka at the weekend.

We head to the beach for some recovery, and new caps Taryn Schutzler and Natajsa Behan give us a quick update on how they are feeling.

Japan Tour Diary 2022 – Week 1

Day 8: The First Test

Day 7: Captain’s Run With Nichola Fryday

Day 6: R&R, Temple Visits & Desert Island Choices

Day 5: Training Uncut

Day 4: Meet The Newbies with Neve Jones

Day 3: Training With Aoife Doyle

Day 2: Down Day In Hamamatsu

Day 1: Travel To Tokyo With Dorothy Wall