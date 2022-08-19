Japan Tour Diary: Nichola Fryday On Captain’s Run

Captain’s Run is an integral part of match week. It’s a chance for the players to get a feel for the stadium, to run through their plans for the game and it always builds the excitement.

In today’s Tour Diary we travel with Ireland captain Nichola Fryday from the team hotel to the Ecopa Stadium. We hear from new cap Dannah O’Brien and get an insight into the rhythm of the day as the team put the final touches on their preparations.

Saturday’s match is live on TG4 from 10.40am Irish time, while there will be extensive match day coverage on IrishRugby.ie and across Irish Rugby social media channels.