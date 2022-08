Ireland’s training regime is stepping up a gear in the heat of Shizuoka as the squad prepare for the first test on Saturday (11am, live on TG4).

Today’s tour diary takes us through the session at the Shizuoka Blue Revs facility. From squad meetings to scrum practice, to a visit from the Mayor – this is training uncut.

Japan Tour Diary 2022

Day 4: Meet The Newbies with Neve Jones

Day 3: Training With Aoife Doyle

Day 2: Down Day In Hamamatsu

Day 1: Travel To Tokyo With Dorothy Wall