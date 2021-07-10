‘It Was A Great Way To Finish The Season’ – Farrell

Andy Farrell was delighted with how the new caps grew into the game as Ireland produced a performance that felt 'more like the start of a season than then end'.

Farrell noted that the team settled into the game after a sloppy start and set a tempo that they worked to sustain throughout the match.

‘I was pleased with how they gathered themselves, got into the game and held it there. We saw last week how America got back into the game and we didn’t let them do that today.

I’m delighted with how the three weeks has gone. First and foremost with the lads’ attitude. You’d think it was the start of the season the way they’ve gone about it.’

‘I’ve told them – you’ve shown your worth, you’ve shown your development, now let’s kick on when you come back in the new season.’