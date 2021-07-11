Baloucoune And Hume Thrilled With First Cap Experience

It was a debut to remember for Robert Baloucoune and James Hume as Ireland racked up the points against USA with some spectacular tries.

After the game both players spoke about the experience of winning their first cap and how the squad has worked hard during camp to come together and build to this performance.

Speaking after the game Hume said,

This group has become so close in the three weeks. Everyone gets on and there’s no one I can’t chat to. It shows the work we put in over the few weeks in camp to come together.