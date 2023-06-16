Buccaneers Host Mixed Ability Rugby Festival

Buccaneers hosted a Mixed Ability Rugby festival last weekend with eight teams from around Ireland taking part. Following the success of last year’s International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament in Cork, more and more people are getting involved in this inclusive format of the game.

Speaking about the day David McKay, IRFU Disability & Inclusion Officer highlighted the fun of the format and the day, “There was great rugby on show and a true celebration of inclusion both on and off the pitch in the spirit of the game we love. Congrtaulations and a huge thanks to Buccaneers for organising the day and all the hard work that went it to delivering it.

“I want to say a particular thank you to all the referees who have volunteered their services for the day. It is of great to see referees from all four provinces.

Mixed Ability Rugby is a great model of integration and inclusion for players and volunteers and its growth from one team 9 years ago to 7 teams is a testament to this. We look forward to its continued growth after Saturday’s tournament.”

Participating Teams

Male Teams

Malone Tornadoes

Banbridge Barbarians

Sunday Well Rebels

DSLP Vikings

West Cork Jesters

Buccaneers

Female Teams

West Cock Jesters

Ballincollig Trailblazers