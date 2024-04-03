Ireland U18s Score Five Tries On Day 2 of Six Nations Festival

The Ireland U18 Schools bounced back from their opening day loss against France to score five tries as they beat hosts Italy 36-10 at Stadio Lanfranchi on Day 2 of the Six Nations U18 Men’s Festival.

Italy scored in the opening and closing seconds of the match but in between Ireland showed clear signs of improvement as they put together some impressive scores.

James O’Dwyer put his Blackrock team mate Conor O’Shaughnessy away for the first score down the narrow side after a lineout maul. Conor Magee dotted down for Ireland’s second from another lineout maul which powered over the Italian line. Ireland were 15-8 up at half time.

Captain Charlie Molony scored Ireland’s third just a few minutes in to the second half thanks to some slick passing and a nifty sidestep. A crossfieled kick from O’Dwyer put Noah Byrne in for the fourth try and James O’Leary added the fifth with a powerful burst through the Italian defence.

