Six Nations U18 Men’s Festival: Italy v Ireland Live

The Ireland U18s Schools side are aiming to bounce back from their opening day loss to France when they face Italy at Stadio Lanfranchi on Wednesday, April 3, k.o. 4.45pm.

Ireland struggled to contain France who powered to at 7-50 victory but Head Coach Neil Doak says his side will learn from the experience,

“They now know the intensity and physicality of the international game. The squad have prepared really well in a short space of time and understand the importance of executing their fundamentals.

“On review of the France game the players know they had a few opportunities that unfortunately they weren’t able to take, but that experience will stand them in good stead for the next two games and for their future development. The lads are looking forward to the Italy test.”

Charlie Molony captains the side again. Team in full below.

Italy U18 v Ireland U18 – 4.45pm, April 3

