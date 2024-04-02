Six Nations U18 Men’s Festival: Italy v Ireland Live
The Ireland U18s Schools side are aiming to bounce back from their opening day loss to France when they face Italy at Stadio Lanfranchi on Wednesday, April 3, k.o. 4.45pm.
Ireland struggled to contain France who powered to at 7-50 victory but Head Coach Neil Doak says his side will learn from the experience,
“They now know the intensity and physicality of the international game. The squad have prepared really well in a short space of time and understand the importance of executing their fundamentals.
“On review of the France game the players know they had a few opportunities that unfortunately they weren’t able to take, but that experience will stand them in good stead for the next two games and for their future development. The lads are looking forward to the Italy test.”
Charlie Molony captains the side again. Team in full below.
Italy U18 v Ireland U18 – 4.45pm, April 3
Ireland U18 School Team v Italy U18 (Wednesday 3 April 2024, U18 Six Nations Festival, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma, Italy
15. Charlie Molony (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby) Captain
14. Noah Byrne (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)
13. Jack Deegan (CC Roscrea College/Leinster Rugby)
12. James O’Leary (PBC Cork/Munster Rugby)
11. Brian O’Flaherty (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)
10. Conor O’Shaughnessy (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)
9. James O’Dwyer (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)
1. Max Doyle (Clongowes Wood College/Leinster Rugby)
2. Conor Magee (Banbridge Academy/Ulster Rugby)
3. Blake McClean (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)
4. Dylan McNeice (St. Michael’s College/Leinster Rugby)
5. Donnacha McGuire (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)
6. Diarmaid O’Connell (Carrick on Shannon RFC/Sligo Grammar/Connacht Rugby)
7. Bill Hayes (CC Roscrea College/Munster Rugby)
8. Charlie Meagher (CBC Monkstown/Leinster Rugby)
Replacements:
16. Luke McLaughlin (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)
17. Jamie Conway (Castletroy College/Munster Rugby)
18. Cian Walsh (CBC Cork/Munster Rugby)
19. Rory Gavin (Colaiste Iognaid/Galwegians RFC/Connacht Rugby)
20. Michael Walsh (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)
21. Chris Barrett (CBC Cork/Munster Rugby)
22. Josh Gibson (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)
23. Tom Wood (St. Munchins College/Munster Rugby)
24. Joe Finn (Roscrea College/Munster Rugby)
25. Ethan Black (St. Michael’s College/Leinster Rugby)
26. Paddy Curry (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)