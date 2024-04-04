Ireland U18s Festival Tries Days 1 & 2

The Ireland U18s are in action at the Six Nations Men’s and Women’s Festivals in Italy and Wales and they’ve notched up some impressive tries over the first two match days.

From Catriona Finn’s brilliant intercept against England on Day 1 of the Women’s Festival to James O’Leary’s burst through against Italy for Ireland’s 5th yesterday, we take a look back at the scores from the Festivals so far.

The Ireland U18 Women face Scotland on the final day of their Festival on Saturday at 4.30pm with live coverage available here on irishrugby.ie. There will also be live coverage of the final Ireland U18 Schools team match the next day against Portugal at 10am.