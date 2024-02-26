Ireland Squad Assembles Ahead Of Guinness Women’s Six Nations

The Ireland squad assembled at the IRFU High Performance Centre today as they kick off their preparations for the Guinness Women’s SIx Nations.

Head Coach Scott Bemand last week announced a 35 player squad that includes eight uncapped players and an additional training seven players in a training panel.

Ireland kick off the Championship away to France on March 23rd, followed by a clash with Italy at the RDS a week later on the 31st. Next up its Wales in Virgin Media Park on April 13th followed by a trip to Twickenham on the 20th. The final game of the tournament sees Ireland face Scotland at Kingspan Stadium on April 27th.

Tickets for all three Ireland home matches are on sale now on ticketmaster.ie – click here.

There’s great value for Clubs and Schools available at all three venues – click here for more