Tickets On Sale For The Guinness Womens Six Nations

Tickets for Ireland’s 2024 Guinness Women’s Six Nations fixtures are on sale now and there’s fantastic value available for clubs and schools who want to bring groups of players to the matches.

Group offers on tickets are available and listed below. The Irish side will play their home matches at the RDS, Virgin Media Park and Kingspan Stadium, providing fans around the country with more opportunity to support the team.

Ireland will get their 2024 Championship underway against France in Le Mans on Saturday, March 23 (kick-off 2.15pm local time), before their opening home fixture of the Six Nations sees the girls in green welcome Italy to the RDS on Easter Sunday, March 31 (kick-off 3pm).

Having played both of their home matches at Virgin Media Park, formally Musgrave Park last season, Ireland return to the Cork venue for round 3 as they go head-to-head with Wales on Saturday, April 13 (kick-off 4.45pm).

Ireland then travel to face England at Twickenham on Saturday, April 20 (kick-off 2.15pm), before concluding the Six Nations at home, in Belfast against Scotland at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday, April 27 (kick-off 2.30pm).

Tickets for Ireland’s home matches are available and can be purchased here.

Group Offers Available :

Ireland v Italy, Sunday 31 March, in the RDS (kick off 3pm)

10+ tickets = 10% discount

To avail of this offer, please email tickets@leinsterrugby.ie

Ireland v Wales, Saturday 13 April, in Virgin Media Park (kick off 4.45pm)

20+ tickets = 10% discount

50+ tickets = 20% discount

€100 for 20 Juniors and 5 Adults in North/South Terraces.

To avail of this offer, please email tickets@munsterrugby.ie

Ireland v Scotland, Saturday 27 April, in Kingspan Stadium (kick off 2.30pm)

10+ tickets = 20% discount

To avail of this offer, please email tickets@ulsterrugby.com.