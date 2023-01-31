Inside Camp: Osborne And Stewart On Making The Ireland Squad

Jamie Osborne and Tom Stewart were two of five players in the Ireland squad for the Guinness Six Nations who featured on last year’s Emerging Ireland Tour of South Africa. They’re both aiming to make their Test debut over the coming weeks. Irish Rugby TV caught up with the players at Ireland’s training base in Portugal this week.

