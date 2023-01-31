Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Tickets

Shop

Menu

Ireland
Vodafone

Inside Camp: Osborne And Stewart On Making The Ireland Squad

Video

31st January 2023 10:17

By Editor

Jamie Osborne and Tom Stewart were two of five players in the Ireland squad for the Guinness Six Nations who featured on last year’s Emerging Ireland Tour of South Africa. They’re both aiming to make their Test debut over the coming weeks. Irish Rugby TV caught up with the players at Ireland’s training base in Portugal this week.

The Ireland squad continue their preparation in Portugal this week, with the team for the opening round of the Guinness Six nations set to be named on Thursday.

 