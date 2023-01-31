Inside Camp: Osborne And Stewart On Making The Ireland Squad
Jamie Osborne and Tom Stewart were two of five players in the Ireland squad for the Guinness Six Nations who featured on last year’s Emerging Ireland Tour of South Africa. They’re both aiming to make their Test debut over the coming weeks. Irish Rugby TV caught up with the players at Ireland’s training base in Portugal this week.
The Ireland squad continue their preparation in Portugal this week, with the team for the opening round of the Guinness Six nations set to be named on Thursday.
Match week just hits differently! 😮💨#TeamOfUs | #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/7eab1cIate
— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) January 30, 2023