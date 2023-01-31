Combined Provinces Cardiff Win Highlights
Despite a strong second-half comeback, the Combined Provinces edged out the WRU Development XV by a single point 26-27 at Cardiff Arms Park at the weekend. First half tries from Ailsa Hughes, Emma Hooban and a brace from Ella Roberts gave the Irish side a 22-7 lead at half-time. The Welsh side produced a spirited 2nd half comeback and at 19-22 Ireland needed an Aoife Dalton score to extend their lead and secure a first Celtic Challenge win.
Watch the highlights courtesy of the WRU.
Next up for the Combined Provinces is a home game in Kingspan Stadium on Saturday evening.
📸 A historic moment and result for our Combined Provinces XV in Wales yesterday, as they kicked off the #CelticChallenge with a superb win.
Our first home match is coming up this Saturday at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast ⬇️#NothingLikeIt | @VodafoneIreland
— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) January 30, 2023