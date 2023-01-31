Combined Provinces Cardiff Win Highlights

Despite a strong second-half comeback, the Combined Provinces edged out the WRU Development XV by a single point 26-27 at Cardiff Arms Park at the weekend. First half tries from Ailsa Hughes, Emma Hooban and a brace from Ella Roberts gave the Irish side a 22-7 lead at half-time. The Welsh side produced a spirited 2nd half comeback and at 19-22 Ireland needed an Aoife Dalton score to extend their lead and secure a first Celtic Challenge win.

Watch the highlights courtesy of the WRU.

Next up for the Combined Provinces is a home game in Kingspan Stadium on Saturday evening.