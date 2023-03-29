Inside Camp: O’Brien & O’Connor Say Squad Is ‘Buzzing To Play In Cork’

Hannah O’Connor and Dannah O’Brien were on media duty today at the IRFU High Performance Centre. ‘A mix of young and old’ as O’Connor quipped when asked about the make up of the squad.

Speaking about the opening round defeat to Wales O’Connor said,

“This is a close knit squad. That Saturday night we were all hurting together. We talked about it, we regrouped, we vent, we were angry, we’re frustrated with ourselves but we’re able to bounce off each other and work through it together. Then we’re back together on Monday and able to put that into play”.

O’Connor also spoke about the excitement of playing in Musgrave Park, “The whole squad are buzzing about it. The crowd played a massive part when we were there last year. Our Munster contingent are very proud. Every time we go on the bus it’s like a sight seeing tour.”