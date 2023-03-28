Inside Camp: ‘We Write Our Own Narrative’ – Doyle & Wall Focused On France

Aoife Doyle and Dorothy Wall spoke to media today at the IRFU High Performance Centre. The squad have had a ‘really open’ review of the game against Wales are are now looking forward to playing Cork in front of a home crowd at Musgrave park.

Wall spoke about the squad approach to how they problem solved against Wales and their approach for the week ahead: “We write our own narrative. In terms of how we showed up in the second half is testament to what is in this team and how we react and how we hold ourselves. We’re a very close group. We have each other’s backs. In terms of that open conversation, the criticism and taking feedback, I’m very proud of how we are going about this week.”