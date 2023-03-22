Inside Camp: Ireland Gym & Pitch Session

The Ireland squad were in the gym and on pitch this morning at the IRFU High Performance Centre before they head to Cardiff for the opening game of the Tik Tok Women’s Six Nations.

Ireland back row Maeve Óg O’Leary spoke about the change to her training regime since she became a contracted player,

“We’ve been in since November, anyone who was able to take up the contract, and there’s no doubt that it’s been so helpful. For me, my training age and my gym age, I haven’t had that time before to have that much time in the gym and recovery. Now that I’m in here I have my time in the gym, time to recover, time for analysis and then we can go out on to the pitch.It’s undoubtedly been a help to me. I’ve been able to get stonger in the gym and I know that the other girls have too.”

Take a look Inside Camp at today’s session

Backs Coach Niamh Briggs has also seen a change in how the players are preparing, “They are so tuned in to what high performance means, that was something we learnt a lot about in Japan.

We were chatting as a coaching group and comparing where we were a week out to this time last year and we’ve improved a huge amount, but that’s the same for every team. They’ve all gone professional now. We’re very aware where we are but we’ll get to see at the weekend when we play Wales.”

Ireland kick off their campaign in Cardiff this weekend and have two home games in Musgrave Park – against France and England. Tickets are on sale now for both games.