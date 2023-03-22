Inside Camp: Nic a Bháird And Deely Enjoying The Build Up To Champiosnhip

Deirbhile Nic A Bháird and Meabh Deely are both enjoying their rugby as they build up to the opening game of the TikTok Women’s Six Nations Championship.

Nic a Bháird took a short break after she left the Sevens programme but has been in top form for Old Belvedere and Munster and is really enjoying her rugby this season, ‘I took a sos beag after sevens but I still had the bug to play and all my friends are in rugby so I got back in to it with Belvo and then Munster.”

Deely made her 15s debut in Japan and she can see a difference in her own game since taking up a contract,

‘This last few months is the most I’ve played. I was in 7s for a while and you learn a lot there but playing in the AIL week in, week out and being here, I feel a bit more ready now.

“For me you’re able to build on your core skills and we do so much every day and to be able to focus just on rugby. I’m still in college but it leaves me free to not have a part time job and just concentrate on my rugby and college.”

