Inside Camp: Declan Danaher On Ireland v Wales

Ireland Defence Coach Declan Danaher on the team selection to play Wales, the lessons from the loss to Italy and how they want to convert more of the opportunities they create.

Speaking about the match on Saturday Danaher said, “The best wingers are constantly looking for work. Béibhinn and Katie are two of our quickest players and we want to get them on the ball as much as possible. We’ve encouraged that in training. They’re learning how they can get those touches because we know if we can get them on the ball they’re dangerous and the chances of line breaks or scoring goes up.”

Another large crowd is expected at Virgin Media Park in Cork on Saturday with over 5,500 tickets already sold.