Inside Camp With Aon: Enya Breen

Cork native Enya Breen is relishing the prospect of playing at home on Saturday evening when Ireland face Wales at Virgin Media Park.

The Munster and Ireland star grew up not far from the iconic stadium. On this week’s edition of Inside Camp with Aon she said,

“I grew up 20 minutes down the road and went to Munster games there all the time so for me it is a really special place and I’m really excited to be back, back in my homeland.”

Another large crowd is expected and Breen is hoping for more wonderful support after the record attendance at the RDS in Round 2, “I know we were there last year and the 20s have made it their home as well. It would be great and hopefully we can keep breaking those records. It would be great to see a massive crowd, it gives us an extra boost.”

