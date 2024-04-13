Highlights: Five Try Ireland In Impressive Form

Ireland’s first win in eight Championship matches was marked by one of their most impressive performances with a five try win against Wales.

Player of the Match Aoife Wafer, who scored Ireland’s first, said: “It is brilliant. It is indescribable the hard work we have put in, we have great support and it is a great feeling to get the win today.

“We were hurt not to win the Italy game, we knew we left something behind us, but we have worked hard in the last two weeks so it feels good to prove it.

“We have believed all along, we have confidence in ourselves and we know we have class coaches and class players.

“It is always nice playing at home, this crowd is unbelievable. We could hear everyone screaming for us, we lost momentum at times but the fans kept us going.”