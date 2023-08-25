Inside Camp: Captain’s Run Update From Bayonne

Iain Henderson will captain Ireland in their final match before the Rugby World Cup. He spoke to media after Captain’s Run in Bayonne today as Ireland prepare to face Samoa tomorrow night.

Henderson said, “You can’t control stuff in games like injuries so we’re just focused on putting our best foot forward to show Faz. He knows each of us pretty well at this stage so the final step for the players is to go out show it in the test match this weekend.”

