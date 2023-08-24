Inside Camp: Farrell Looking For Another Step Forward Against Samoa

Head Coach Andy Farrell says he wants to see Ireland build on the positives from the game against England as they face Samoa in the final match ahead of the Rugby World Cup. He also sounded a cautiosly optimistic note on the availability of Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher for the tournament.

Farrell named the Ireland team earlier today with Iain Henderson set to captain again and a number of changes to the side which faced England – click here for team news.