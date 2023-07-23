‘Pre-Season Has Been Intense But Great’ – Doris

Leinster and Ireland backrow Caelan Doris is enjoying his ‘first World Cup pre-season’ and has been enjoying the intensity and long days as the squad build up to the opening game of the Bank of Ireland Nations Series against Italy in Aviva Stadium on August 5th.

Speaking at a squad media day during the week, Doris said, “It’s been great, training hard, recovering well and eating lots. There’s been a lot of long days but we’re all enjoying it. We’re a very tight knit group and I love taking to the pitch with them and hanging out with them off the pitch.”

Meanwhile Ireland props Finlay Bealham and Andrew Porter are in no doubt about where they will be on August 5th

