Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Tickets

Shop

Menu

Ireland

Match Page - Scoreboard

Ireland Under-20s Advance To Semi-Finals As Pool Winners
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

‘Our Heart And Determination Shone Through’ – Murphy
#futureisgreen 2 hours ago
News

‘Our Heart And Determination Shone Through’ – Murphy

Head coach Richie Murphy was pleased with how the Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC), playing against a tragic backdrop, managed…
5 hours ago
Report

Ireland Under-20s Advance To Semi-Finals As Pool Winners

The Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC) are through to their first World Rugby U-20 Championship semi-final since 2016 after beating…
Ireland Under-20s Advance To Semi-Finals As Pool Winners
#futureisgreen 6 hours ago
News

U-20 Championship Teams Unite On ‘Keep Rugby Clean’ Day

Players preparing for the final round of pool matches at the World Rugby Under-20 Championship in South Africa came together…
U-20 Championship Teams Unite On ‘Keep Rugby Clean’ Day
#futureisgreen 1 day ago
News

Murphy: Our Focus Is On Building A Winning Performance Against Fiji

The Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC) head into their last pool match against Fiji on Tuesday (kick-off 1.30pm local time/12.30pm…
Murphy: Our Focus Is On Building A Winning Performance Against Fiji
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics