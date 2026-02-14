Guinness Men’s Six Nations: Ireland v Italy Highlights

Ireland and Italy were the first two teams in action during the second round of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations. Andy Farrell’s men were back at the Aviva Stadium for the first time since November, and were bidding to bounce back from last week’s defeat to France.

Facing a resurgent Italian side, Ireland lined out with Ulster duo Robert Baloucoune and Cormac Izuchukwu making their Six Nations debuts, while Munster’s Edwin Edogbo won his first Test cap as a replacement.

The men in green had won 25 of their 26 clashes with Italy in the Men’s Six Nations, including their last 12 in a row. However, last March’s 22-17 victory in Rome was their closest game in the Championship since 2011’s 13-11 triumph in the Italian capital.