Under-20 Men’s Six Nations: Ireland U-20s v Italy U-20s Highlights

The Virgin Media Park crowd were treated to an eight-try thriller and a tense finish as the Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC) faced a stiff challenge from Italy in the second round of the U-20 Men’s Six Nations.

Tonight’s match in Cork went down to the wire as both teams strived for their opening win of the 2026 Championship. Rob Carney, Lee Fitzpatrick, and Sean Walsh came into the Ireland team for their U-20 debuts, while Old Belvedere’s James O’Dwyer was added to the bench.

Coached by Andrew Browne and captained by Sami Bishti, the Ireland U-20 Men will travel to Bath’s Recreation Ground to face England next Friday night (kick-off 7.45pm).

They will conclude the U-20 Six Nations with back-to-back home games at Virgin Media Park, taking on Wales on Saturday, March 7 (kick-off 7.45pm), and Scotland on Sunday, March 15 (kick-off 3.15pm). Tickets for both clashes are available to buy from Ticketmaster.ie.