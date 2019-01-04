Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Ireland
Guinness Men’s Six Nations: Ireland v Italy
Ireland v Italy Match Centre
4 hours ago
Ireland v Italy Match Centre

Check out the Match Centre for match week build-up, team news, and live updates on game day.
4 hours ago
Guinness Men's Six Nations: Ireland v Italy

There is added excitement surrounding Ireland's first home match of the 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations, as Ulster's Robert Baloucoune…
Guinness Men's Six Nations: Ireland v Italy
#TeamOfUs 16 hours ago
Coming To The Match? All You Need To Know For Ireland v Italy

Ireland welcome a confident Italy to Aviva Stadium for Round 2 of the Guinness Men's Six Nations on Valentines Day.…
Ireland supporters Ben Hunter, left, age nine, and his brother Luke Hunter, age seven, from Carrickfergus in Antrim Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
21 hours ago
'You Can't Have Any Passengers – Doris At Captain's Run

It was a cold and wet Captain's run at Aviva Stadium today as the Ireland team went through their final…
‘You Can’t Have Any Passengers – Doris At Captain’s Run
2 days ago
Connected To Camp: Italy Week With Sheehan, McCarthy & Edogbo

In episode three of Connected To Camp, presented by Vodafone, we take an exclusive look inside the Ireland Men's build…
Connected To Camp: Italy Week With Sheehan, McCarthy & Edogbo
