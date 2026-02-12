Connected To Camp: Italy Week With Sheehan, McCarthy & Edogbo

In episode three of Connected To Camp, presented by Vodafone, we take an exclusive look inside the Ireland Men’s build up to the game against Italy.

Dan Sheehan takes us back to his old school, Clongowes Wood College, as the team review the loss to France while Joe McCarthy talks us through the training week and there’s a visit from Munster and Ireland legend Keith Earls.

Finally, we hear from Edwin Edogbo as he prepares to win his first international cap – from his mum’s scream of joy to the support from his club Cobh to getting ready for the anthems and the game.