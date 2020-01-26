Farrell Enjoying Fresh Approach To Training

Munster and Ireland centre Chris Farrell is enjoying the week long training camp in Portugal. Having eased their way in earlier in the week the team had an intense session today.

Farrell is enjoying the new structure of the week, the voices in the coaching team and having the younger players in camp.

