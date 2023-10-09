Excitement Building For WXV3 In Dubai

Irish Rugby TV caught up with the Ireland squad last week before they flew out to Dubai for the inaugural WXV3 Tournament which kicks off this weekend.

Linda Djougang spoke to Katie Whelan, Aoife Wafer and one of the co-captains Edel McMahon as the offical headshots photoshoot in the new Ireland jersey and the excitement for the tournament ahead is clear.

Ireland kick off their WXV3 campaign on Friday afternoon against Kazakhstan and that game and all Ireland’s matches will be streamed live on the World Rugby RugbyPass channel – click here for more.

