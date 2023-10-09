‘We Wanted To Honour Pete And The Fans’ – Ringrose

Garry Ringrose said that Saturday’s win was part of ‘putting in a performance to honour Peter O’Mahony, a special day for him, and then also the travelling support. It is special because they’re there too.”

Looking ahead to the Quarter Finals he commented, “The Coaches challenge us to stay calm under pressure and we were tested today. Next week we’ll have to prepare as best we can. New Zealand are unbelievably good in attack and defence so we’ll have to get our preparation right.”