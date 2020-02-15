#EnergiaAILTry Of The Month Shortlists Announced For January
The wintry weather of January didn’t stop players from producing some great action in the Energia All-Ireland Leagues.
There are five submissions for Men’s Try Of The Month including one from first-time entrants Dungannon.
Half of the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League are represented in their January shortlist.
January 2020 – Women’s #EnergiaAILTry Of The Month Shortlist
Orla Dixon – GALWEGIANS v Old Belvedere
Mona Fehily – BLACKROCK COLLEGE v Malone
Vanessa Hullon – Galwegians v OLD BELVEDERE
Alana McInerney – UL BOHEMIAN v Railway Union
January 2020 – Men’s #EnergiaAILTry Of The Month Shortlist
Peter Cashel – DUNGANNON v Belfast Harlequins
Lorcan Kavanagh – Buccaneers v OLD CRESCENT
Pa Ryan – St. Mary’s College v SHANNON
Shea O’Brien – CITY OF ARMAGH v Banbridge
Tommy O’Callaghan – Highfield v OLD WESLEY
The winner of each competition will be selected by a management member from Ireland’s senior Men’s and Women’s squads and will be announced next week.
€250 goes to both winners every month, with thanks to Energia – the official energy partner to Irish Rugby. The winning tries are then eligible to win the Try of The Season award.
Submissions remain open for the November #EnergiaAILTry award.
Click here for a list of regulations on how a try can be eligible for Try Of The Month.