Energia All-Ireland League Try Of The Month Winners For January Announced

There’s a fresh look to the January winners of the Energia All-Ireland League Try Of The Month competition.

A Dungannon player has won the men’s award for the first time, while UL Bohemian’s rookie Alana McInerney is the women’s winner.

Dungannon drew with Belfast Harlequins in a tight Ulster derby in Division 2B on January 11th. Peter Cashel ran onto Andrew McGregor’s perfectly weighted chip for the vital score and earns his side the January nod.

Alana McInerney is in her debut season with UL Bohemian. The Clare teen scored her first try for the club before Christmas and was on the end of the winning try for January in a home win over Railway Union.

Chloe Pearse won a turnover and made a surging break from the half-way line to put UL Bohs on the front foot and two more team mates got hands on the ball to give McInerney the space to finish out wide. The December round of action in the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League was included in January’s submissions.

January 2020 Women’s #EnergiaAILTry Of The Month Winner: Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian)

January 2020 Men’s #EnergiaAILTry Of The Month Winner: Peter Cashel (Dungannon)

€250 goes to both with thanks to Energia – the official energy partner to Irish Rugby. The winning tries are then eligible to win the Try of The Season award.

You can view the January shortlist for both competitions here.

#EnergiaAILTry Of The Month 2019/20 Winners:

January – Men’s: Peter Cashel (Dungannon)

January/December – Women’s: Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian)

December – Men’s: Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution)

November – Men’s: Kelvin Brown (Shannon)

November – Women’s: Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemian)

October – Men’s: Scott Finlay (Malone)

October – Women’s: Jenni Burke (Blackrock College)

The winner of each competition is selected by a management member from Ireland’s senior Men’s and Women’s squads.

Submissions remain open for the February #EnergiaAILTry award.

Click here for a list of regulations on how a try can be eligible for Try Of The Month.