Crowley Hungry To Keep Learning With Ireland Under-20s

It has been a memorable start to the Under-20 Six Nations campaign for out-half Jack Crowley, who has helped Noel McNamara‘s side to back-to-back home wins over Scotland and Wales.

The Cork native has flourished on home soil at Irish Independent Park, winning the PwC man-of-the-match award for his performance against Scotland, and then backing that display up with another influential showing against Wales in Round 2.

Following Thursday’s training session against the senior team, Crowley spoke to Irish Rugby TV about the first two weeks of the Championship, playing in front of a home crowd and the challenge that awaits against England at Franklin’s Gardens next Friday.