EnergiaAIL Women’s Division: Round 9 Highlights

UL Bohemian completed an unbeaten first half of the regular season to remain four points clear at the top of the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division. Railway Union have moved into the top four, while Ennis picked up three points from an eight-try thriller with Old Belvedere.

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division: Round 9 Results Round-Up

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ireland-capped full-back Aoife Corey led the try-scoring for table toppers UL Bohemian with a hat-trick, as they ran out convincing 68-22 winners over Munster rivals Ballincollig at Tanner Park.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ennis continued their hugely impressive debut season at this level with a deserved draw with top four regulars Old Belvedere. Number 8 Caoilfhionn Conway Morrissey’s late try was converted by Megan O’Connor for a share of the spoils at 24-all.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A resurgent Railway Union held former leaders Galwegians scoreless at Park Avenue. The hosts’ hard-running attack produced eight tries, including two from former Ireland lock Aoife McDermott, in a 44-point triumph.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Blackrock College came home from Belfast with another maximum haul, as their eighth straight win moved them seven points clear of third-placed Old Belvedere in the table. Nikki Gibson scored a brace of second-half tries against Cooke.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bottom side Tullow lifted their game in attack, scoring three tries in this Leinster derby. However, Wicklow proved too strong, claiming a 36-15 bonus point victory during which full-back Faye O’Neill touched down twice.

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.