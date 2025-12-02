EnergiaAIL Women’s Division: Round 7 Highlights

The Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division resumed on Saturday with supporters treated to 51 tries in all. The top half of the table is taking shape as the Christmas break approaches, while Ballincollig jumped up one place thanks to their second win.

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division: Round 7 Results Round-Up

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division: Round 7 Review

Reigning champions UL Bohemian made it seven victories on the trot, as Beth Buttimer’shat-trick helped to propel them past hosts Wicklow on a 43-10 scoreline.

Blackrock College have climbed above Galwegians into second place after recording a 44-12 win at home to Ennis. A five-try first-half performance set Niall Neville’s charges on their way, and they have now won six successive matches.

Julia O’Connor’s 66th-minute try got Old Belvedere over the line against Galwegians, a game that ebbed and flowed eventually going their way after the home side had impressed during the first half.

Ballincollig won for the first time in four rounds, getting the better of hosts Tullow thanks to second-half tries from Kate O’Sullivan and replacement Emeila Deane. The 31-10 triumph has moved them up one place to seventh.

