EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Round 7 Highlights

Precious Energia All-Ireland League points, local bragging rights, and the inaugural Evan Hill Cup were all on the line as the Men’s Division 1A delivered some rip-roaring games from Dublin to Limerick.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A: Round 7 Review

Terenure College finished strongly on Castle Avenue’s all-weather pitch but reigning champions Clontarf stood firm, emerging as 29-24 bonus point winners with captain Dylan Donnellan touching down early on in each half.

Two penalties from James Tarrant (65 and 70 minutes) steered Lansdowne to a hard-fought 18-10 victory over Ballynahinch, who narrowly missed out on a losing bonus point on the Aviva Stadium’s back pitch.

Gerry Hill fittingly scored a try against his former club UCD as Old Belvedere lifted the Evan Hill Cup, a trophy named in memory of his triplet brother, Evan, who sadly passed away from a brain haemorrhage in September.

St. Mary’s College remain a point clear at the summit thanks to their 49-15 success against bottom side Nenagh Ormond. Aaron O’Sullivan and Myles Carey both crossed the whitewash twice.

Jack Kelleher had a big influence on Cork Constitution winning a humdinger of a Munster derby, as they prevailed 29-26 at Tom Clifford Park despite Hubert Gilvarry’s hat-trick of tries for Young Munster.

