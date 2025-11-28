BKT United Rugby Championship: Round 6 Highlights

Following the completion of the Quilter Nations Series, the BKT United Rugby Championship resumed tonight with Belfast buzzing for Ulster’s round 6 clash with Benetton, and Leinster duelling it out with the Dragons in Newport.

Ireland lock Iain Henderson was back from international duty to captain Ulster. Jacob Stockdale and Nick Timoney were also part of the starting XV, as Richie Murphy’s men hosted Italian side Benetton.

Max Deegan led Leinster on their return to URC action at Rodney Parade, with front rowers Gus McCarthy and Thomas Clarkson having both played for Ireland this month, and Academy back rower Josh Ericson called up for his senior debut for the province.