EnergiaAIL Women’s Division: Round 6 Highlights

UL Bohemian and Galwegians have swapped places at the top of the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division, while newcomers Ennis have also moved above Wicklow into sixth place.

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division: Round 6 Results Round-Up

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ennis added Cooke to their list of Energia All-Ireland League scalps as Aoibhín Donnelly’s fantastic four-try haul inspired a 22-19 bonus point victory at Drumbiggle Road.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ireland Sevens international Robyn O’Connor continues to rack up the tries for Old Belvedere. The in-form centre scored four times during their 65-7 success against Tullow at Bective Rangers FC.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Railway Union’s third win on the trot keeps them just behind the top four, as they emerged as convincing 41-point winners of their Energia All-Ireland League encounter with Wicklow.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

UL Bohemian captain Chloe Pearse had the biggest say in Saturday’s top of the table clash as Galwegians’ winning run came to an end with a 36-24 defeat on UL’s 4G pitch.

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.