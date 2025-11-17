EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Round 6 Highlights

The top five teams in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A are now separated by just five points, while UCD’s second win of the season, at home to Young Munster, has lifted them out of the bottom two.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 6 Results Round-Up

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A: Round 6 Review

Clontarf’s towering lock Fionn Gilbert claimed two tries during the defending champions’ hard-fought 17-3 win over Cork Constitution. The rain-soaked clash was a repeat of last season’s final.

Ballynahinch rebounded from their heavy loss to Terenure College with a 24-3 triumph at Nenagh Ormond. Ulster Academy prop Tom McAllister set them on their way with a fourth-minute try.

Lansdowne had five Leinster-capped players in their starting line-up, including Ireland international Max Deegan, as they ran out 36-11 winners over Old Belvedere at Ollie Campbell Park.

UCD bumped themselves out of the bottom two with their best performance of the season so far. They scored five tries, including a first-half brace from Evan Moynihan, to beat Young Munster 34-12 in Thornfield.

Provincial players John McKee and Oisin McCormack both touched down as Terenure College edged out St. Mary’s College 14-12 in a gripping Dublin 6W derby at Lakelands Park.

