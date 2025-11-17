Lyons And Boles Bag Braces In Runaway Railway Victory

Railway Union’s third win on the trot keeps them just behind the top four, as they emerged as convincing 41-point winners of their Energia All-Ireland League encounter with Wicklow .

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION:

RAILWAY UNION 48 WICKLOW 7, Park Avenue

Scorers: Railway Union: Tries: Heidi Lyons 2, Niamh Byrne, Claire Boles 2, Molly Boyne, Ava Usanova, Aimee Clarke; Cons: Hannah Scanlan 2, Nikki Caughey 2

Wicklow: Try: Roisin Stone; Con: Beth Roberts

HT: Railway Union 22 Wicklow 7

Recent Leinster debutant Heidi Lyons bookended the first half with tries as Railway Union went into the break with a 22-7 lead. Roisin Stone’s snappily-taken 28th-minute score had given Wicklow a timely boost.

However, Sana Govender’s charges replied through Claire Boles and Lyons, and they scored eight tries in all, with captain Niamh Byrne, Molly Boyne, Ava Usanova, and the returning Aimee Clarke also crossing.

Wicklow missed the stardust of Ireland dual international Vicky Elmes Kinlan under the Park Avenue floodlights, but they had some strong individual performances from Stone, Ciara Short, and Dannii Masters.

Railway’s scrum showed its power early on, with props Méabh Keegan and Megan Collis getting the plaudits. Emily Gavin’s bulldozing carry paved the way for Lyons to score in the fifth minute, via Chloé Ponthus’ final pass.

A sweeping attack saw the hosts double their lead in the 12th minute. This time tighthead Collis provided the momentum with a forceful carry, Usanova was stopped just short from Ponthus’ neat set-up, and Byrne reached out of a tackle to score out wide.

Wicklow dug in defensively, with Beth Roberts’ left boot winning back some territory, and the fast-breaking Usanova tackled into touch. Stone also did brilliantly to scramble across and hold up Byrne following a chargedown.

Jason Moreton’s side gradually began to make some inroads in attack, as Roberts’ skip pass invited Faye O’Neill in off her wing. Roberts had them in an advanced position from a subsequent penalty, before Stone struck for a classy seven-pointer.

The Wicklow centre took a pass behind her, turned onto her left and sliced through in impressive fashion, beating two tackles to dive in beside the posts. The conversion from Roberts left just three points in it at 10-7.

However, the pendulum swung back in Railway’s favour approaching the interval. Ailsa Hughes went quickly from a penalty to make it back into Wicklow’s 22, and the Dubliners duly got the scoreboard moving again.

A penalty put them within striking distance, and when Aoife McDermott’s movement at a 38th-minute lineout opened up a gaping hole in the middle, Gavin’s deft throw played in the inrushing Boles for a smartly-crafted unconverted score.

They took care of the bonus point on the stroke of half-time, their forwards doing the donkey work in earning a penalty and pressing from a maul. The backs were released, and full-back Ponthus ran hard to release Lyons to score out on the right.

Making her All-Ireland League debut as a replacement, Ireland Under-18 international Teni Onigbode was a lively runner for Wicklow on the resumption. Yet, it was Railway who seized the initative as they built through the phases.

Having defended well initially, Wicklow conceded off a goal-line drop out. Byrne ran it back and passed to Boyne on the edge of the opposition 22. The Leinster captain got outside one tackle and inside another to charge in behind the posts.

A knock-on spoilt a promising attack for the visitors, and Railway succeeded in stretching their lead further when teenager Usanova, set free by Ponthus from halfway, beat two defenders with a slick finish to the right of the posts.

A seventh try followed on the hour mark, winger Clarke showing her strength and speed on a superb 50-metre run-in from the left. Wicklow were left to rue their missed tackles, and replacement Nikki Caughey’s drop-kicked conversion made it 41-7.

Despite Laura Newsome winning a relieving turnover penalty, Wicklow’s defensive workload continued to increase. A snappy blindside break from Boles doubled her tally with 12 minutes remaining. Caughey supplied the extras.

In response, Wicklow did well to gain ground when they got to the edges, getting Laura Griffin and Onigbode on the ball. Additionally, their reinforced scrum marched forward for two well-won penalties in quick succession.

Their hopes of a late consolation score were ended by some well-organised defence from Railway, who closed out the match on the front foot. Wicklow’s own defence stood firm during the final play with Kiwi prop Masters expertly ripping the ball back in a tackle.

TIME LINE: 5 minutes – Railway Union try: Heidi Lyons – 5-0; conversion: missed by Hannah Scanlan – 5-0; 12 mins – Railway Union try: Niamh Byrne – 10-0; conversion: missed by Hannah Scanlan – 10-0; 28 mins – Wicklow try: Roisin Stone – 10-5; conversion: Beth Roberts – 10-7; 38 mins – Railway Union try: Claire Boles – 15-7; conversion: missed by Hannah Scanlan – 15-7; 40 mins – Railway Union try: Heidi Lyons – 20-7; conversion: Hannah Scanlan – 22-7; Half-time – Railway Union 22 Wicklow 7; 44 mins – Railway Union try: Molly Boyne – 27-7; conversion: Hannah Scanlan – 29-7; 55 mins – Railway Union try: Ava Usanova – 34-7; conversion: missed by Hannah Scanlan – 34-7; 60 mins – Railway Union try: Aimee Clarke – 39-7; conversion: Nikki Caughey – 41-7; 68 mins – Railway Union try: Claire Boles – 46-7; conversion: Nikki Caughey – 48-7; Full-time – Railway Union 48 Wicklow 7

RAILWAY UNION: Chloé Ponthus; Ava Usanova, Niamh Byrne (capt), Heidi Lyons, Aimee Clarke; Hannah Scanlan, Ailsa Hughes; Méabh Keegan, Emily Gavin, Megan Collis, Keelin Brady, Aoife McDermott, Poppy Garvey, Molly Boyne, Claire Boles.

Replacements: Hannah Johnston, Emer Meagher, Michelle Nadine, Grace Jackson, Nikki Caughey, Viola Maffia, Leah Tarpey.

WICKLOW: Clara Dunne; Laura Griffin, Jamie Church, Roisin Stone, Faye O’Neill; Beth Roberts, Erin McConnell; Dannii Masters, Lorraine Voorbach, Eimear Douglas (co-capt), Renee Koper, Usha Daly O’Toole, Ciara O’Leary, Ciara Short, Rachel Griffey (co-capt).

Replacements: Joanne Smith, Valerie Conyard, Laura Newsome, Caitlin Griffey, Rebecca Brennan, Sophie Richardson, Teni Onigbode.

Referee: John Dunne (IRFU)