EnergiaAIL Women’s Division: Round 4 Highlights

There were big shifts in both attack and defence from the victorious teams in the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division, with an average winning margin of 55.8 points in round four.

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division: Round 4 Results Round-Up

Alana McInerney took her season’s haul to nine tries after crossing four times against her former club Ennis. Title holders UL Bohemian were in ruthless form, handing the league newcomers a 77-0 defeat in Drumbiggle.

Ballincollig turned in a resilient display at Stradbrook but Blackrock College’s attacking firepower proved too much for them. Maggie Boylan, Maeve Óg O’Leary, and Méabh Deely shared out six tries between them in a 60-14 victory.

Robyn O’Connor and Ivana Kiripati scored their first Energia All-Ireland League tries as Old Belvedere claimed their second win of the season, beating Wicklow 34-13 at Ollie Campbell Park.

Opening their win account with an emphatic 99-7 triumph, Railway Union had nine different try scorers, including returning Ireland international Claire Boles with four. Tullow battled bravely and Orla Hanlon crossed on the hour mark.

