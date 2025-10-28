EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Round 4 Highlights

Five points cover the top four teams in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A, with a three-point gap to Cork Constitution in fifth place. Nenagh Ormond and Young Munster remain the only sides without a win after the fourth round of matches.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 4 Results Round-Up

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A: Round 4 Review

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><br />

Ballynahinch have moved up one place to second in the table after a fine 25-12 triumph at Cork Constitution. Aaron Sexton’s fourth-minute try set them on their way at Temple Hill, a venue where they lost 51-21 last year.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><br />

Clontarf captain Dylan Donnellan continued his try-per-game strike-rate since the new season began, as the defending champions powered their way to a 34-12 bonus point win at Old Belvedere.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><br />

Redevelopment work at Lakelands Park meant this was a belated first home league game for Terenure College under Carlos Spencer, and Nenagh Ormond proved tough to shake off before falling to a 40-12 loss.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><br />

Richie Bergin, Rob Gilsenan, and Ruairi Shields all touched down against their former club UCD as St. Mary’s College won 45-24 to move five points clear at the top of the Division 1A standings.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><br />

Lansdowne captain Andy Marks led the way with a brace of tries as they got back to winning ways in Greenfields. Always a tough place to win at, the visitors had to stave off a late Young Munster fightback to win 40-35 in the end.

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.