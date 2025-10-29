Everyone’s Ready To Go – O’Connell On Ireland v New Zealand

Ireland Forwards coach Paul O’Connell says the squad have a clean bill of health ahea of Saturday’s clash with New Zealand – The Rematch in Soldier Field.

Asked about Ireland captain Caelan Doris, O’Connell said, “Everyone’s training and everyone’s ready to go. He has been through a very good return to play period now and he’s had a good few weeks. There’s been very little minding of him, or anything like that, or there hasn’t been any.

“There’s one train of thought that says you start a guy like that because he could come on after a minute anyway, and there’s another train of thought that says you bring him off the bench. He’s fine, he’s trained really well, he feels really good, he’s shown no ill-effects whatsoever.”