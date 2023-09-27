EnergiaAIL Women’s Division: Round 2 Highlights

Six clubs have picked up points during the first two rounds of the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division. With Fiona Hayes back in charge, UL Bohemians are top of the table thanks to back-to-back bonus point victories.

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division: Round 2 Results Round-Up

Ballincollig 5 Suttonians 12

Ballincollig’s winning start to the season was ended by Suttonians who came from behind to edge them out 12-5 at Tanner Park. Sutts’ new Kiwi lock Leomie Kloppers produced a player-of-the-match performance.

Old Belvedere 32 Wicklow 0

Ireland Under-18 international Katie Corrigan marked her first All-Ireland League start with two tries, helping Old Belvedere to run out bonus point winners over Wicklow at Ollie Campbell Park.

Railway Union 71 Cooke 7

Niamh Marley crossed during the first half for Cooke, but there was no stopping Railway Union, last year’s runners-up, as they opened their campaign with a runaway home victory. Forwards Grainne O’Loughlin and Faith Oviawe both bagged a brace of tries.

UL Bohemians 82 Galwegians 0

Early season leaders UL Bohemians were in rampant form at Annacotty where they tallied up 12 tries against Galwegians. Ennis native Alana McInerney touched down twice to make it three tries in two tries, while Ireland Under-20 out-half Kate Flannery landed 10 conversions.