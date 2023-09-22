‘We Want To Deliver On What We Stand For As A Group’ – O’Connell

Paul O’Connell, Mack Hansen and Josh van der Flier were on media duty after the Captain’s Run in Paris, as Ireland enjoyed one last run-out ahead of Saturday’s clash with South Africa.

“They’re one of the best sides in the world, they’ve developed their game since four years ago and from when we played them last November,” O’Connell said of the Springboks.

“Our boys are under no doubt about how big a challenge it is. They obviously present a big physical challenge but we present a big physical challenge as well. They present a real tactical challenge as well, that’s one of the things you admire about them.”

Asked about the sense of occasion on Saturday night, Hansen commented: “It’s great. This is what we’ve been working for for the last three years I’ve been in the squad. We’re super excited. It’s a big step up from the previous games but like I said, it’s what we’ve been working for.”

Van der Flier added: “Andy (Farrell) and the coaches have been great. They trust everyone in the squad. The way we play is that anyone can come in and do the job. Everyone trusts the other players to get the job done.”

