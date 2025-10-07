#EnergiaAIL Women’s Division: Round 2 Highlights
Blackrock College were the only away team to win on the road during the second round of the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division. Setting the pace at the top of the table are Galwegians, UL Bohemian, and newcomers Ennis.
Tries either side of half-time from Caoilfhionn Conway Morrissey and Lyndsay Clarke helped Ennis to earn their first All-Ireland League win on home soil. Ballincollig battled their way to a late losing bonus point.
Having fallen behind to a try from Tullow’s Emma Carroll, Cooke produced an improved second-half performance – topped off by Paige Smyth’s breakaway score from her own half – to open their win account for the new season.
This repeat of last April’s final, which was streamed live on irishrugby+, was tightly contested at Annacotty until reigning champions UL Bohemian pulled clear with Alana McInerney scoring a hat-trick, and captain Chloe Pearse touching down twice.
Showing their progress under head coach Jack Clarke, Galwegians made it back-to-back bonus point victories by seeing off Wicklow’s challenge. Connacht’s Jemima Adams Verling showed her undoubted class with four tries.
Old Belvedere’s first home match under new boss Fiona Hayes ended in defeat, as Ireland Rugby World Cup squad member Méabh Deely made a try-scoring return for Blackrock College.
