EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Round 2 Highlights

A total of 32 tries were scored during the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A’s second round last Saturday. Old Belvedere and St. Mary’s College have hit the ground running with a brace of wins each.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 2 Results Round-Up

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A: Round 2 Review

Defending champions Clontarf bounced back from last week’s loss to beat Lansdowne in a repeat of last season’s semi-final. Captain Dylan Donnellan’s second try of the campaign, in the 19th minute, was a key score.

Munster Academy out-half Dylan Hicks led the scoring with 17 points, including a try before half-time, as Cork Constitution swiftly returned to winning ways by overcoming Terenure College 42-14.

Tighthead prop Ryan McMahon contributed a brace of tries during Old Belvedere’s 32-17 bonus point victory over Ballynahinch. Former captain Bradley Luney also crossed the whitewash twice for ‘Hinch.

Despite a promising start, Nenagh Ormond’s hopes of a first top-flight win faded at the UCD Bowl. Emmet MacMahon’s students finished the stronger, racking up five second-half tries, including an intercept score from Daniel Hurley.

A tight tussle at Tom Clifford Park ended 15-8 in St. Mary’s favour, with influential centre Mick O’Gara finishing with 10 points. Shane O’Leary’s late penalty gave Young Munster a hard-earned bonus point.

