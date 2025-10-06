BKT United Rugby Championship: Round 2 Highlights

Storm Amy forced the postponement of the second round fixtures involving Ulster and Connacht, but Munster made it two wins on the trot under Clayton McMillan, while Leinster picked up a bonus point in Pretoria.

Ireland out-half Jack Crowley produced a player-of-the-match performance as Munster overcame Cardiff 23-20 at Thomond Park.

McMillan’s men are third in the BKT URC standings, close behind the DHL Stormers and the table-topping Vodacom Bulls. Fourth-placed Zebre Parma are also unbeaten after the opening two weekends.

The Bulls handed Leinster a 39-31 defeat as the defending champions’ South Africa tour ended with a second loss. Hugh Cooney, Tommy O’Brien, and Scott Penny all crossed after the break to add to an earlier Thomas Clarkson effort.

The URC continues on Friday with Munster hosting Edinburgh in Cork, and Saturday’s schedule has Leinster and Ulster both entertaining South African opposition, the Hollywoodbets Sharks and the Bulls respectively.

Connacht’s first away trip of Stuart Lancaster’s coaching reign will take them to the Welsh capital for a Saturday night clash with fifth-placed Cardiff.

A much-improved Leinster came within a whisker of beating the Vodacom Bulls at Loftus Versfeld, yet a late intercept try from the hosts’ captain David Kriel was a killer blow to their chances.

Munster forwards Ruadhán Quinn, Gavin Coombes, and Diarmuid Barron forced their way over for tries in blustery conditions. Jack Crowley’s eight points with the boot, including a drop goal, proved important as Cardiff racked up four tries of their own.