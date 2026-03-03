EnergiaAIL Women’s Division: Round 15 Highlights

Wicklow boosted their chances of a fifth place finish with a well-judged 27-15 victory over Old Belvedere, while the latest round of Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division action saw leaders UL Bohemian extend their winning streak to 15 matches.

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division: Round 15 Results Round-Up

They may not have taken anything tangible out of the game in losing 41-5, but this was a much closer contest than Tullow’s previous encounters with Railway Union. Lining out at inside centre, Leah Tarpey ran in a hat-trick of tries for the visitors.

Avenging a 34-13 defeat from earlier in the season, Jason Moreton’s Wicklow side proved too strong at home to Old Belvedere. Talented youngster Clara Dunne evaded three defenders to run in the clinching try after 72 minutes.

Second-placed Blackrock College led from the second minutes onwards against Ballincollig. They had ten different try scorers on the day, with place-kicking centre Ella Durkan finishing with 17 points.

Grace Browne Moran and Sophie Cullen did most of the damage for Galwegians, scoring five tries between them in a 44-17 win over Cooke. ‘Wegians remain fifth in the table, while second-from-bottom Cooke are still four points clear of Tullow.

Ennis gave another very good account of themselves against one of the league’s heavyweights, scoring three tries in a 47-19 loss to UL Bohemian. Éabha Nic Dhonnacha top-scored for Bohs with 22 points, followed by three-try full-back Clara Barrett.

